George Floyd

George Floyd protests: Arrest made in spray-paint vandalism on St. Patrick's Cathedral

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Police have arrested one of the individuals connected to the vandalism on the outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, while a second suspect is still at large.

It's believed the incident took place late in the day on Saturday while protests against George Floyd's death took place across the city.

One of the stairs was spray-painted with George Floyd's name and "BLM" on the wall.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED STORIES:

SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage

Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral

President Trump takes shelter in White House bunker

Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC

Sunday's protests largely peaceful until night came

NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters

Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC


Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death

3 people, including Catskills woman, face federal charges in Molotov police attacks: source

Brooklyn protests: Calls for review of violent protests, police response; hundreds arrested

1 federal officer killed, 1 critically hurt near California protest in 'act of domestic terrorism'

Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder

Mayor de Blasio urges protesters to remain peaceful, socially distant

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanprotestnypdst. patrick's cathedralvandalismbrooklyn newsgeorge floydviolencepolice brutalitypolicenyc newsmanhattan news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
Charges against Minneapolis officers: What you need to know
Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
George Floyd memorial service in NC: How to watch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
Cuomo: New lows in COVID hospitalizations, deaths 'a big sigh of relief'
NYC protests remain mostly peaceful; arrests made in Brooklyn
Man dies after police-involved shooting in New Rochelle
2 cops suspended after violence toward protesters caught on video
7 On Your Side uncovers street vendors overcharging for Lysol
2 officers released from hospital after unprovoked attack in NYC
Show More
AccuWeather: Spotty afternoon storm
Catholic Charities hands out meals to those impacted by COVID-19
DC expects city's largest protest since George Floyd's death
'I can't breathe': Calls for justice after another death in custody
Jordan giving $100M for racial equality, justice
More TOP STORIES News