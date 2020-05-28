Stabbing caught on camera in Bushwick, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows a man stab another man in Brooklyn, and police are hoping it leads to his arrest.

It happened Tuesday at 1:40 p.m. on Kickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.

Investigators say the suspect and a 40-year-old got into an argument, which quickly escalated into a physical fight.

The attacker then took out a knife, and stabbed the man before running off.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the man involved in the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

