Stabbing, chokehold robbery of Queens worker caught on camera

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man caught on camera brutally attacking and robbing a store worker in Queens.It appeared to be a planned attack, with the men striking as the victim was opening the Rego Park candy store on 63rd Road for the day.It happened back on Saturday, June 15th at 7:22 a.m. in an otherwise quiet neighborhood.The victim was choked, dragged to the ground, and stabbed, while a second man, who has since been arrested, raided the cash register for $2,200.The surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the chokehold in action.The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.----------