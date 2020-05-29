Man and teenage boy found stabbed to death in UWS apartment building

UPPER WEST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- A man and a teenage boy were found fatally stabbed Thursday night in the third floor hallway of an Upper West Side apartment building.

The 36-year-old man and the boy were found repeatedly stabbed in the neck and chest in the Frederick Douglass Houses at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

