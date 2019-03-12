Stabbing inside Dive 75 on Upper West Side injures 2 men; suspect in custody

It happened at Dive 75 on the Upper West Side.

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men were stabbed inside an Upper West Side bar early Tuesday morning.

The victims got into a dispute with the suspect inside Dive 75 at around 1:40 a.m.

The bar is located on W. 75th Street near Columbus Avenue.

One man was stabbed in the leg and hand.

The other was stabbed in the stomach and hand.

Both men were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital where they are in stable condition.

A 41-year-old suspect was taken into custody inside the bar. Charges against him are pending.

