school stabbing

15-year-old girl stabbed to death by intruder at California high school; man arrested for murder

EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old girl stabbed to death at high school in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday by an intruder on a high school campus in Stockton, California in an apparently random attack, authorities said.

The girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. at Stagg High School and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference.

"A trespasser entered the front of our school today, stabbed one of our students multiple times," Ramirez Jr. said. "Unfortunately, she did not make it. The assailant was taken, was detained, and taken into custody immediately."

"The school was also put on lockdown to assure the safety of the rest of our students," he added. "We began to work with local law enforcement immediately and they've taken over the investigation."

The victim was identified by her family as Alicia Reynaga.

Anthony Gray, 52, was arrested in connection with the stabbing and booked in the San Joaquin County Jail, according to a post on the Stockton Police Department Facebook account. Gray will be charged with murder, according to the post.

The man drove to the school and went through a campus gate, police said. He attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.

"We definitely will be re-evaluating" campus security, he said.

A memorial vigil was held Monday evening at Stagg High School, where Reynaga's father paid tribute to his daughter.

"I just want to let everyone to know my daughter was an amazing kid, smart," said Manuel, who gave only his first name. "My daughter didn't have any enemies. My daughter was sheltered her whole life. We took her to school, we took her home from school."

Police initially said the teenager appeared to have been targeted. But Officer Joe Silva told the Sacramento Bee on Monday evening that detectives now believe it was a random act.

A motive for the killing remains under investigation, police said.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
school stabbingarresthigh schoolstocktonstabbinginvestigationstudents
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL STABBING
2 students slashed outside high school in the Bronx
Teen fatally stabbed during fight after high school football game
2 injured in stabbing incident outside New Jersey high school
NJ student cuts friend while playing with knife in school hallway
TOP STORIES
How local mass transit, airlines are responding to mask ruling
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
Child rape suspect fights off 2 officers at NYC homeless shelter
Man inhales drill bit into lung during dentist visit
NJ man accused of intentionally running over woman held without bail
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Talks progressing ahead of NYC's doorman strike deadline
Show More
Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Tri-State area
AccuWeather: Rain ending
Uber no longer requires masks, company says
Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says
Hochul launches ad blitz in NY gov. race after running mate's arrest
More TOP STORIES News