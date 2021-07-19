localish

Chicago artist Jordan Scott creates masterpieces with used stamps

By Natalie Heller
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago artist creates masterpieces with used stamps

CHICAGO -- Jordan Scott has had a love affair with stamps for as long as he can remember, but it wasn't until he attended an estate sale and ended up with a massive collection that he realized their true potential.

He slowly started incorporating stamps into his work until they eventually took over all of his pieces completely.

Scott uses anywhere from 150 to over 8,000 stamps and can take anywhere from one day to eight weeks to create depending on the size and intricacy of the piece.

However, he has never purchased any new stamps.

"It's really important to me that the stamps that are in my work have been used, are being repurposed and, more importantly, have that hidden history of being sent. Of having a sender and receiver, so that each piece has this other layer to it," he said.

Now nearly 20 years later, he has wowed others with his imagination and his artistry.

"I love and never, never get bored of seeing someone get closer and closer to the peace realizing it's actually made out of postage stamps and watching their Aha moment," said Scott.

Scott hopes to inspire others to work with repurposed materials and to think outside the box.

You can find more of his work at jordanscott.com and his Instagram page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
artlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Chicago artist creates masterpieces with used stamps
Legendary Love Stories Inspired By Philadelphia
Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!
Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot
TOP STORIES
Man smashes bottle over NYPD officer's head in unprovoked attack
Banner plane makes emergency landing on Jersey Shore bridge
Murphy says nearly all new cases, deaths among unvaccinated
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's security team indicted on robbery charges
Target offering teachers 15% discount on classroom supplies
EF-1 tornado touched down in NJ
More mass vaccination sites close, Mayor says no to mask mandate
Show More
Gunfire outside NJ restaurant leaves several wounded
Nashville Predators prospect proudly comes out as gay
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun
Public pool reopens after kids sickened in NJ
4-year-old boy in critical after being struck by dirt bike in Queens
More TOP STORIES News