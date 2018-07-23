CLEARWATER, Florida --A Florida sheriff says that he will not arrest a man who killed a man during an argument over a parking space.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri made the announcement about 47-year-old Michael Drejka, who shot and killed 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton a day earlier in a convenience store parking lot.
Authorities said Drejka confronted McGlockton's girlfriend about parking in a handicapped space without a permit, and that McGlockton then slammed Drejka to the ground. Drejka then pulled out his gun and shot McGlockton, who died right in front of his 5-year-old son.
Gualtieri said the incident falls under the state's "stand your ground" law that allows someone to use deadly force if they believe it necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm. He said his office will forward the case to prosecutors for a final decision.
The incident in Clearwater was caught on surveillance camera. Another man said he had the same argument with Drejka a month ago.
"He flipped out saying he would shoot me," Rich Kelly told WFTS. "So when I left, he called the owner of my company stating he was going to kill me."
Kelly said the man was upset he parked in a handicapped space.
Store owner Ali Selous said McGlockton was a frequent customer who was there buying candy for his little boy.
"It's sad to see him die in front of his son...for a parking lot," Selous said. "For a stupid reason, just to argue. Just to find someone to argue with."
Selous also told WFTS that he had to call police a month ago when Drejka got into a yelling match with Kelly.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
