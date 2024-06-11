Passing Regents exams in New York to get a high school diploma could disappear

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Could passing Regents exams to get a diploma soon be a thing of the past in New York?

It's an idea that's been tossed around for years, but now there's a new push.

Under a new set of proposals, the standardized test would no longer be required for students to earn their diplomas.

Instead, officials are proposing a menu of options for students to choose from.

The options would give educators what they're calling the "portrait of a graduate."

Students would be given a menu of options to demonstrate their proficiency in several areas, including critical thinking, cultural, and social-emotional competencies, and innovative problem solving among others.

Critics of the exam have said they are an unfair obstacle for groups of students, including those with disabilities or English language learners.

The new method would allow more students to earn their diplomas.

Under the proposal, Regents would still be administered but would be used as an assessment and not a requirement to graduate.

The New York State Department of Education plans to present this plan to the Board of Regents later this year.

The board would need to approve any changes to the state's graduation requirements.

The exams have been a staple in the education system for more than a century.

