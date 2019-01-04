Standoff leads to shots fired by FBI agent in Brooklyn, 1 in custody

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Shots were fired as FBI agents took a man wanted for questioning in a Queens 2017 homicide into custody early Friday morning.

It followed an hours-long standoff.

The agents initially spotted the man, in his 50s, holding a dark object in his hand. It was initially believed to be a gun, but was actually a knife.

The man went into an apartment on the third floor and refused to open the door. An FBI agent fired two shots, but no one was injured.

The incident, which started at around 5:15 a.m., ended when the suspect emerged from the apartment building on a stretcher at around 8:15 a.m.

He was not struck by the gunfire, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

He will appear in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn at some point.

Investigators are still looking into whether the man fired shots, but at this point he was in possession of a knife and no gun has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

