Star UFC fighter Conor McGregor arrested after altercation with fan, police say

By KARMA ALLEN
Star UFC fighter Conor McGregor was arrested in Miami on Monday after an alleged altercation with a fan who attempted to take a selfie with him.

The mixed martial arts is facing two felony charges after he allegedly smacked a man's phone out of his hand and smashed it on the ground, police said.

The incident happened outside of the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach at around 5 p.m. when the man approached McGregor with his mobile phone and attempted to take a photo with him, according to an arrest affidavit.

McGregor, 30, allegedly stomped the man's phone several times and walked away with it, according to the affidavit.

McGregor was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County on felony charges of strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief over $1,000.

He was being held on $12,500 bond as of late Monday.

His defense lawyer, Samuel Rabin, confirmed the incident in a statement to ABC News, saying his client "was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation."

The Irish UFC champion recently completed court-ordered community service in connection to a case from last April, when he allegedly went on rampage and injured another fighter at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

McGregor plead guilty to disorderly conduct in that case.
