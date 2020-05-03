'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+, completing Skywalker saga on streamer

In celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4, Disney+ will release "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" two months ahead of schedule on the streaming service. For the first time ever, fans can stream the entire Skywalker saga in one place."The Rise of Skywalker" concludes the nine-part Skywalker saga, which began with George Lucas' 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope."Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film follows stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams."The Rise of Skywalker" joins the May 4 lineup of Star Wars content previously announced by Disney+, including the premiere of the eight-part documentary series "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" and the series finale of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."In addition to the packed lineup of Star Wars releases, Disney+ will commemorate the holiday with a Star Wars concept art takeover all week long. The updated artwork will feature original concept paintings, plus work from legendary artists Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award winner Doug Chiang.