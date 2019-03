'Start Here': 3 shot dead in Netherlands, as Brazil's Bolsonaro travels to meet Trump

It's Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Let's start here.On this week's episode of " The Investigation ," ABC News' everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-Mueller-investigation podcast, guest Vicky Ward says "Javanka" have appeared "remarkably unstoppable," going back to President Donald Trump's campaign."As to whether or not these two will be held accountable, I think this [could go either of] two ways," said Ward, the author of "Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump." "Either they will [face scrutiny from] a combination of Congress and prosecutors. Or their path, their trajectory, will continue as it has, which seemingly is remarkably unstoppable."