'Start Here': 3 shot dead in Netherlands, as Brazil's Bolsonaro travels to meet Trump

By JUSTIN DOOM
It's Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Let's start here.

On this week's episode of "The Investigation," ABC News' everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-Mueller-investigation podcast, guest Vicky Ward says "Javanka" have appeared "remarkably unstoppable," going back to President Donald Trump's campaign.

"As to whether or not these two will be held accountable, I think this [could go either of] two ways," said Ward, the author of "Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump." "Either they will [face scrutiny from] a combination of Congress and prosecutors. Or their path, their trajectory, will continue as it has, which seemingly is remarkably unstoppable."

"Start Here" is the flagship daily news podcast from ABC News -- a straightforward look at the day's top stories in 20 minutes. Listen for free every weekday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or the ABC News app. On Amazon Echo, ask Alexa to "Play 'Start Here'" or add the "Start Here" skill to your Flash Briefing. Follow @StartHereABC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for exclusive content and show updates.
