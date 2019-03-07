'Start Here': Air Force rape, anti-Semitism measures, R. Kelly re-jailed

By DAVID RIND
It's Thursday, March 7, 2019. Let's start here.

Dashcam video shows a pickup lose control and almost collide head-on with a semi in Michigan.

All right, you're off and running. Get the latest news on ABCNews.com and on the ABC News app. Details on how to subscribe to "Start Here" are below. See you tomorrow.

"Start Here" is the flagship daily news podcast from ABC News -- a straightforward look at the day's top stories in 20 minutes. Listen for free every weekday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or the ABC News app. On Amazon Echo, ask Alexa to "Play 'Start Here'" or add the "Start Here" skill to your Flash Briefing. Follow @StartHereABC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for exclusive content, show updates and more.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Debris falls from NYC subway platform, pierces windshield
LI man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
R. Kelly taken back into custody after child-support hearing
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dogs trapped alone in burning home
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
Show More
NYPD investigating drawing of noose in Brooklyn subway station
New Jersey town could soon start cracking down on barking dogs
NYPD finishes rollout of body cameras for patrol officers
19 hurt, 2 critically, in Bronx apartment fire
Celebrity chef Mario Batali gives up stake in all his restaurants
More TOP STORIES News