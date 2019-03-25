'Start Here': Barr declares Mueller time

It's Monday, March 25, 2019. Let's start here.
This photo of a mother-daughter flight crew has gone viral.
John R. Watret, chancellor of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, tweeted a photo of Capt. Wendy Rexon and her daughter, First Officer Kelly Rexon, writing "Just flew from LAX to ATL on Delta piloted by this mother daughter flight crew. Great Flight. Inspiring for young women."
Over the next 20 years, the aviation field will need another 790,000 pilots, according to Boeing.
"There has to be more diversification in the industry," Watret said. "When there are more opportunities, everyone wins."
