Uncategorized

'Start Here': Barr declares Mueller time

By JUSTIN DOOM
It's Monday, March 25, 2019. Let's start here.

This photo of a mother-daughter flight crew has gone viral.

John R. Watret, chancellor of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, tweeted a photo of Capt. Wendy Rexon and her daughter, First Officer Kelly Rexon, writing "Just flew from LAX to ATL on Delta piloted by this mother daughter flight crew. Great Flight. Inspiring for young women."

Over the next 20 years, the aviation field will need another 790,000 pilots, according to Boeing.

"There has to be more diversification in the industry," Watret said. "When there are more opportunities, everyone wins."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uncategorizedabc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Police shoot man after he approached officers with knife
New Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Police: Thief tied up man inside Manhattan restaurant, stole $8,000
Must-read stories from the weekend
NJ lawmakers near vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
Dr. Dre faces backlash after bragging of daughter's acceptance to USC
Show More
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
In campaign kickoff speech, Gillibrand calls Trump a coward
Syndergaard unhappy with deGrom talks, travel
More TOP STORIES News