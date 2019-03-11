'Start Here': Border wall, North Korea seen not heard, jet crash in Africa kills 157

By KELLY TEREZ
It's Monday, March 11, 2019. Let's start here.

If you missed last week's episode of "The Investigation," ABC News' everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-Mueller-investigation podcast, please click on this link or this link to un-miss it.

"Start Here" is the flagship daily news podcast from ABC News -- a straightforward look at the day's top stories in 20 minutes. Listen for free every weekday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or the ABC News app. On Amazon Echo, ask Alexa to "Play 'Start Here'" or add the "Start Here" skill to your Flash Briefing. Follow @StartHereABC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for exclusive content, show updates and more.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
2 men extricated from overturned car after Brooklyn crash
House fire kills at least 1 person in Patchogue
No shooter found after police swarm hospital in Westchester County
AccuWeather: Windy Monday
Police: Man robs woman in doorway of Bronx apartment
Numerous residents evacuated after Queens transformer fire
Ethiopia mourns crash victims as investigators seek answers
Show More
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at zoo
Police ID man wanted for questioning in attempted assault of elderly woman
Babe Ruth's last surviving daughter dies at 102
No winners in Powerball, jackpot rises to $448 million
More TOP STORIES News