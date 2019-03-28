'Start Here': FBI questions Jussie Smollett decision, Brexit gets 'even more' Brexity

It's Thursday, March 28, 2019. Let's start here.
Everyone, meet Scotty.
"The rex of rexes," according to one paleontologist, Scotty is the heaviest Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered.
The enormous skeleton was found in 1991 in the Canadian town of Eastend, but with the bones embedded in hard sandstone, it took paleontologists more than a decade to dig them out before reassembly could be attempted. The specimen, according to a recent study, is nearly two-thirds complete.
The 42-foot-long T. rex, which probably weighed more than 19,400 pounds when alive, got its name because of a celebratory bottle of scotch shared the night it was found, about 66 million years after it roamed what is now Saskatchewan.
"There is considerable size variability among Tyrannosaurus," Scott Persons, the study's lead author and a postdoctoral researcher in the University of Alberta's Department of Biological Sciences, said in a statement. "Some individuals were lankier than others, and some were more robust. Scotty exemplifies the robust."
