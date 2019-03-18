'Start Here': New Zealand to tighten gun laws after rampage, and Trump attacks McCain

By DAVID RIND
It's Monday, March 18, 2019. Let's start here.

Our partners at Inside Science bring us a story about a Harvard engineer who makes squishy robots because "instabilities are fun" -- and useful.

When you think of robots, you probably picture something made of cold hard metal, or maybe smooth plastic. But what about a soft robot with no gears or wires? Katia Bertoldi, an engineer at Harvard University, and her colleagues are all about building robots with squishy and soft materials.

"Start Here" is the flagship daily news podcast from ABC News -- a straightforward look at the day's top stories in 20 minutes. Listen for free every weekday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or the ABC News app. On Amazon Echo, ask Alexa to "Play 'Start Here'" or add the "Start Here" skill to your Flash Briefing. Follow @StartHereABC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for exclusive content and show updates.
