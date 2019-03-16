State accidentally gave out $26 million in duplicate tax refunds

By MARK OSBORNE
A number of Louisiana residents unhappy with their tax return are about to get even more mad.

The state announced that a computer error earlier this week accidentally gave some people double the refund they expected. And no, they will not get to keep it.

Louisiana officials have already begun recouping what amounted to $26 million in duplicate refunds.

Most accidental refunds will be recovered electronically, with banks withdrawing the direct deposits.

"There is no need for the taxpayers to take any action as the department works to recover the overpayment of funds directly from their bank accounts," Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said in a statement Friday. "With the cooperation of several financial institutions, the process is working."

According to the state, refunds that were processed correctly on March 12 were accidentally redeposited the following day. The mistake affected both direct deposit refunds and debit card refunds.

The error affected 66,700 individual taxpayers, according to a press release.

"If the state is unable to recover the refunds directly from the banking institutions, those taxpayers will receive a letter from the Department of Revenue with repayment instructions," the Division of Administration said in its release.

The state said it is "implementing procedures to prevent any recurrences" of the mistake.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Undocumented worker suddenly arrested, reunited with family
Confirmed measles exposure marks new outbreak in NJ
Evacuations in NYC after anchor mistaken for explosive sea mine
Man shot on NYC subway platform, 2 suspects flee
AccuWeather: Weekend cool-down
NYPD: Man stabbed by woman with blue hair on NYC subway after altercation
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Show More
Grand opening: NYC's $25 billion Hudson Yards opens to public
Missing Bronxville teen with autism found safe at ferry terminal
Penn Station getting massive $570 million makeover
Teen accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
More TOP STORIES News