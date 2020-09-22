Louisville police declare state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- A state of emergency has been declared by police in Louisville, Kentucky as officers brace for a decision in the Breonna Taylor death investigation.That decision could come anytime -- as we learn six officers are now under disciplinary investigation.Federal buildings and downtown businesses are already boarded up. The announcement is coming from Kentucky's attorney general who will decide whether criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in Taylor's death.The 26-year-old died in March when police conducted a drug raid at her home in Louisville. They used a "no-knock" warrant to barge in unannounced and shot Taylor eight times. No drugs were found."This is not a woman who would sacrifice her life and her family morals and values to sell drugs on the street," said Bonica Austin, Breonna's AuntLast week, the city reached a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family in a wrongful death lawsuit. The settlement also includes a list of police reforms.