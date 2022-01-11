Gov. Murphy to focus on education, economy in NJ state of the state address

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11441065" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> About one in every five Americans has now tested positive for COVID-19 as children under five are being hospitalized with the virus at record high numbers.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is set to deliver this year's state of the state address Tuesday, saying he'll focus on a commitment to education and economic opportunity.Murphy is also expected to speak about the COVID-19 pandemic, improving lives of middle-class families, and building a post-pandemic economy."Throughout the past year, New Jersey has proven its resiliency in the face of adversity," Murphy said. "While still facing challenges brought by the pandemic, we have made undeniable progress for the working- and middle-class families who call New Jersey home. This year's State of the State address will focus on our ongoing commitment to education and economic opportunity, and making our state more affordable for families. Together, we will move forward on our path to building a stronger and fairer New Jersey."The address comes with New Jersey in the middle of an "omicron tsunami," as Murphy described it during his weekly COVID-19 briefing, when officials reported a spike in hospitalizations, and more concerning, in pediatric cases.Murphy said more residents are hospitalized right now than at any point since the end of April 2020, and over the past week alone, both the ICU and ventilator numbers are up significantly and have roughly doubled since Christmas."It's a sad moment when we are grateful the spot positivity rate is down to 30%," he said. "I mean, my God, the levels of folks testing positive is through the roof."Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli reported the highest number of pediatric COVID hospitalizations since the pandemic began, and she said there have sadly been two pediatric fatalities, though she did not offer any more information.Officials said the percentage of infections among individuals who have at least completed their primary vaccination courses has been creeping up over the past several weeks, but the unvaccinated are testing positive by a rate of more than two to one.