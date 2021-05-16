NJ state trooper injured in police pursuit of stolen car on turnpike: Officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10638070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A New Jersey state trooper was injured during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle on the turnpike Sunday, according to officials.New Jersey State Police say they became aware of a stolen BMW from a dealership in Newark around 12 p.m.They say they spotted the vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike and a pursuit began.One state trooper was injured and taken to Hackensack University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.According to preliminary info from police, the stolen vehicle did not ram the police trooper vehicle.It is not yet clear how the officer got injured.Police say there were four suspects in the stolen car. They are not in custody at this time.----------