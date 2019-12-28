Caught on camera: State trooper severely injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas -- It was a routine accident scene Friday afternoon where first responders worked to clear a crash on a foggy west Texas highway.

In the blink of an eye, that accident scene turned much more gruesome as an 18-wheeler appears, barreling into cars before sliding onto its side and injuring a state trooper.

The crash was caught on camera by a television news photographer from KCBD-TV. The Texas Dept. of Public Safety trooper is seen running for safety as the trailer crushes the cab of an F-150.

The trooper and an occupant in the pickup were both taken to a hospital. Both are expected to survive.

CNN contributed to this report.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lubbockcar crashtexas newsu.s. & worldcaught on cameracrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
More anti-Semitic incidents reported in NYC
DNA may be key evidence in Tessa Majors' murder
AccuWeather: Good start to the weekend
Crane topples onto house in NJ
What you need to know about Times Square security for New Year's Eve
Man finds woman's high school ring missing for nearly 50 years
Show More
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
9-year-old boy hit by car in Brooklyn, driver arrested
Man slashed in face in brutal push-in robbery in Queens
4 flu deaths reported in CT, flu cases on the rise in NY
Missing dog reunited with family minutes before Christmas
More TOP STORIES News