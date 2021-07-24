Minor league baseball to return to Staten Island

Sports

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The 'boys of summer' are returning to Staten Island next year.

New York City signed a deal for a minor league baseball team in the Atlantic League to play at the Saint George Waterfront Stadium.

The deal was announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio, Borough President James Oddo and New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC).

"Baseball is back on Staten Island," de Blasio said. "This ballpark has the potential to unite Staten Islanders around the home team and attract visitors from across the city and the region. We're proud to secure a long-term future for this venue and build a recovery for all of us on Staten Island."

Before the season begins, the city will make upgrades to the stadium, including new synthetic turf and seating and concourse upgrades.

In addition, the stadium will serve as a venue for concerts and other community events.

There is no name yet for the team.

In fact, the city is still deciding how to pick the name but promise it will include input from fans.


