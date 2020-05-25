Staten Island boat fire injures 5 people, 3 hospitalized

RARITAN BAY, Staten Island (WABC) -- A boat with five people aboard caught fire off Staten Island Monday morning, sending three to the hospital, fire officials said.

The FDNY Marine units responded to a 23-foot pro-line that was on fire out in the middle of Raritan Bay.



Five civilians on board jumped in the water and were rescued by a good samaritan boat nearby, the fire department said.

Three people aboard were taken to a hospital, the FDNY said, while two others were treated at the scene.

Officials said they are urging New Yorkers to have a plan for safe boating every time they head out on the water.

"Make sure to have a fire extinguisher, first aid kit, gloves, a warming blanket, CPR mask and carbon-monoxide detector on your boat," the FDNY said. "Bring a Marine VHF radio, so that in case of emergency you can contact the USCG and FDNY."

For more summer safety boating tips, follow @uscgnortheast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

