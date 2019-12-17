16-year-old Staten Island boy fatally shot outside house after dispute

WEST NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot on Staten Island Monday night.The incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Castleton Avenue in the West New Brighton section.Police found 16-year-old Shane Kelly outside a house. He had been shot in the abdomen.He was pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center, about a block from the scene.The shooting followed some kind of dispute, investigators said.No weapon has been recovered, and so far there has been no description of the suspect.----------