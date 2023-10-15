FDNY expected to inspect asylum seeker center at St. John Villa Academy

The FDNY is expected to inspect an asylum seeker shelter on Sunday over concerns of fire safety issues.

ARROCHAR, Staten Island (WABC) -- The FDNY is inspecting some buildings being used to house asylum shelters for possible fire violations.

Inspections is expected to take place Sunday at St. John's Villa Academy, a former Catholic school being used as a respite center that is currently being challenged in court.

A group of elected officials, including Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, called on the city to close the migrant shelter during a press conference on Friday.

They claim the FDNY found fire safety issues that could endanger the people living there.

Inspections at other shelters are expected to continue through the week, including Monday at a center being run out of the former Richard H. Hungerford School in Tompkinsville.

