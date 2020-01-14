Staten Island grandmother fights off home invader

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A Staten Island grandmother fought off a home invasion suspect who pushed his way into her home Monday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the vicinity of Clermont Avenue and Manhattan Street in the Tottenville section.

Police say the suspect forcibly entered the home through the front door, pushing the 58-year-old victim up against a wall.

She fought back, and a physical altercation ensued. The victim was able to yell for assistance, prompting the suspect to flee the residence on foot in a unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, and no property was removed.

The suspect is described as a male around 40 years old, approximately 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, white jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tottenvillestaten islandnew york cityhome invasion
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Tenant accused of killing landlord blamed mattress
Man charged with arson in huge NJ fire that destroyed 4 buildings
Weekend winter storm looking more likely, but how much snow?
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
Man desecrates altar during mass
Man wanted in 3 random assaults in 45-minute span in NYC
UES fire injures 22 people, including firefighters, newborn
Show More
NJ woman charged with murder in nail-clipper stabbing death
Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn
7 reputed gang members arrested on murder, racketeering charges
Gov. Cuomo leads delegation to earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
Teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend
More TOP STORIES News