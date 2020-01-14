Staten Island grandmother fights off home invader

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A Staten Island grandmother fought off a home invasion suspect who pushed his way into her home Monday morning.It happened just before 9 a.m. in the vicinity of Clermont Avenue and Manhattan Street in the Tottenville section.Police say the suspect forcibly entered the home through the front door, pushing the 58-year-old victim up against a wall.She fought back, and a physical altercation ensued. The victim was able to yell for assistance, prompting the suspect to flee the residence on foot in a unknown direction.No injuries were reported, and no property was removed.The suspect is described as a male around 40 years old, approximately 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with a medium complexion.He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, white jeans and white shoes.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------