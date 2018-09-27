Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot

(New York Lottery)

JAMAICA, Queens --
A Staten Island man came forward Thursday to officially claim a $245.6 million Powerball jackpot.

Nandlall Mangal, 42, was the sole winner of the August 11 drawing.

Mangal said he purchases his tickets when the jackpots reach $100 million.

"I was grocery shopping and knew the Powerball jackpot was big," he said. "I decided that was a good time to buy my tickets."

Mangal purchased a $6 Quick Pick ticket for that night's drawing and left it on his kitchen table.

"The ticket sat on my kitchen table for a week because I was out of town," he said. "I checked the website when I got back and was surprised that I won the jackpot."

Staten Island's newest multi-millionaire claimed his prize in the form of a trust. On behalf of The Sea & Sand Trust, he has chosen to receive his Powerball prize as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $99,321,975 after taxes.

"Shocking," he said. "Right now, I just plan to relax and see where it goes from there."

Mangal did say he plans to use a portion of his winnings to travel.

"I've always wanted to go to Hawaii," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Stop & Shop on Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island. He claimed his prize at Resorts World Casino in Queens.

Mangal is the 91st New York Lottery player to claim a prize totaling $1 million or more this year.

