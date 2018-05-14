MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) --A mother from Staten Island has been arrested after her 1-year-old baby was found dead last year.
Police said Leila Wade, 39, was arrested Monday on multiple charges in connection to the little girl's death.
Bianca Abdul was found unconscious in a home in the 100 block of Moreland Street in March of 2017. At the time, authorities did not find obvious signs of trauma, but later deemed the incident a homicide in January of 2018.
Wade is facing charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
No further details were released.
----------
