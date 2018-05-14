Staten Island mother arrested year after 1-year-old daughter found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has the details on the mother arrested more than a year after her daughter's death.

Eyewitness News
MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) --
A mother from Staten Island has been arrested after her 1-year-old baby was found dead last year.

Police said Leila Wade, 39, was arrested Monday on multiple charges in connection to the little girl's death.

Bianca Abdul was found unconscious in a home in the 100 block of Moreland Street in March of 2017. At the time, authorities did not find obvious signs of trauma, but later deemed the incident a homicide in January of 2018.

Wade is facing charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

No further details were released.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestchild deathhomicide investigationMidland BeachStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News