9-year-old pulled from Staten Island lake, hospitalized in critical condition

According to officials, police received a call about a water rescue inside Silver Lake Park just after 2 p.m.
They say a 9-year-old girl fell into the lake reservoir near Silver Lake and Victory Boulevard.
ALSO READ | 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Long Island party
FDNY rescue divers pulled the girl from the water and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center.
She's listed in critical condition.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip