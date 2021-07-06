9-year-old pulled from Staten Island lake, hospitalized in critical condition

SILVER LAKE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 9-year-old girl was pulled from the water in Staten Island and hospitalized Tuesday.

According to officials, police received a call about a water rescue inside Silver Lake Park just after 2 p.m.

They say a 9-year-old girl fell into the lake reservoir near Silver Lake and Victory Boulevard.

ALSO READ | 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Long Island party
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a party.



FDNY rescue divers pulled the girl from the water and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center.

She's listed in critical condition.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
staten islandnew york citywater rescuerescuechild rescuedstaten island news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch | LIVE
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
Elsa could make landfall in Florida as a Cat 1 hurricane
Hometown Heroes: What to know as post-parade ceremony scrapped
NYC murders and shootings down in June, NYPD says
Illegal firework sparked fire that destroyed family's home, killed dog
Man caught on video during NJ racist rant arrested
Show More
Girl has surgery to remove cantaloupe-sized growth from face
Juvenile passenger killed when car slams into home in NJ
Man throws woman into scaffolding pole, drags her in brutal attack
Boater who hit jetty appears in court, passenger still missing
Absentee ballots set to be added to NYC mayoral ranked choice results
More TOP STORIES News