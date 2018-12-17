NEW YORK (WABC) --A federal trial is now underway in Lower Manhattan for the woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty in July to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Therese "Patricia" Okoumou is fighting misdemeanor charges for her Fourth of July stunt, in which she climbed onto Lady Liberty's right foot and refused to come down, forcing authorities to evacuate Liberty Island.
Okoumou testified on her own behalf and got choked up, saying images of parents being separated from children at the border gave her nightmares.
The prosecutor argued Okoumou endangered herself, rescuers and thousands of Liberty Island visitors when she climbed to the feet of the statue.
Okoumou testified that she couldn't live with the sight of "children in cages" without bringing the issue to a wider audience.
She has pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing, interference with government agency functions, and disorderly conduct.
Judge Gabriel Gorenstein said he may rule later Monday. If he convicts, he said he'll sentence her at a later date.
Attorney Michael Avenatti, who had represented Stormy Daniels, recently tweeted he is now representing Okoumou.
"Patricia and I are both passionate advocates of mothers, fathers and children separated at our southern border as a result of the draconian policies of Donald Trump and his cronies," he tweeted. "I look forward to assisting in her defense and cause."
