AUSTIN, Texas (WABC) --The protester who climbed the Statue of Liberty last summer is in legal trouble once again after she pulled off a similar stunt in Texas.
Therese Patricia Okoumou climbed the Southwest Key building in downtown Austin Wednesday to demonstrate against US immigration policies.
Okoumou was found guilty of several misdemeanor charges in December for her Statue of Liberty climb last year on July 4.
The building she climbed houses immigrant children who have been detained at the US-Mexico border.
Southwest Key is a nonprofit organization that operates shelters for immigrant children in 3 states.
Okoumou climbed five stories, without any ropes, and chanted "free the children" as police surrounded her and friends cheered her on.
