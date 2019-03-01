Statue of Liberty climber's bail not revoked after climbing Texas building

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Almost 8 months after her infamous Statue of Liberty climb shut down Liberty Island and captured New York City's attention, Therese "Patricia" Okoumou was in trouble for climbing another building.

She was in front of a court Friday rallying with supporters before a judge was scheduled to consider revoking her bail and sending her to jail.

As supporters waited looked on, the judge did not revoke her bail, but instead took away her passport and confined her to the five boroughs.

Okuomou was convicted in December of trespassing and interfering with government administration for her July 4th stunt, a protest the Trump's administration's policy of separating immigrant families and detaining children.

The island had to be evacuated while police struggled to get her down.

Among her conditions for bail was that she not commit any more crimes.

Then on February 22, she climbed another building, this one in Austin Texas, to stage another government protest.

In order to decide whether or not to send Okoumou to prison, the judge visited the Statue of Liberty last week so he could understand any risks and hazards that she caused during the climb.

