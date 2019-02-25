Statue stolen from church, thrown in trash in Park Slope, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from Park Slope on the statue's theft.

By
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn released video of a man stealing a statue from a church.

Police are investigating this statue theft as a hate crime.

The video shows a man with that statue over his shoulder walking out of the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9th Street and 4th Avenue in Park Slope.

It happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m.

The statue was thrown in the trash and damaged and the suspect ran away.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a man wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftstatue desecrationchurchPark SlopeBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
High winds bring down trees, power lines causing electrical fire
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
Cab driver released after fatal hit-and-run in Queens
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Vietnam vows 'maximum level' security for Trump-Kim summit
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
R. Kelly expected back in court Monday on sex abuse charges
Show More
Man stabbed several times, slashed in face on Upper West Side
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
More News