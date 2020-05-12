Coronavirus

Steak n' Shake to permanently close 57 locations due to coronavirus pandemic



Steak n' Shake is losing dozens of its locations in the U.S. due to financial woes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain's parent company, Biglari Holdings Inc., announced Monday 57 of its restaurants will be permanently shut down.

The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy, the company said.

RELATED: Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

The commission filing didn't name which locations were affected.

Steak n' Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants and last year it had 624.

Many of the chain's restaurants had shuttered during the start of the pandemic, but some locations have remained open offering carry-out and drive-thru services.

"While dine-in options have been temporarily banned in some states, our drive-thru experience, convenient contactless online ordering for take-out, and delivery options through our third-party partners remain open in all available locations for those in need," said Biglari. "Customers can check the operational status of their local restaurant at www.steaknshake.com by clicking on "Find a Location."

Steak n' Shake was founded in Normal, Ill. in 1934 and the first franchise debuted in 1939.
More TOP STORIES News