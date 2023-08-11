'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' star Stefania Spampinato shares inspiration behind heartfelt short

The short film is 'a love story to Sicily, to my mom, to the relationship that we had.'

LOS ANGELES -- At the opening night of HollyShorts Film Festival, "Grey's Anatomy" star, Stefania Spampinato, showcased her short film "Zita Sempri." It's a personal take on mother-daughter relationships and shedding generational guilt.

"This film is a little bit of a love story to Sicily, to my mom, to the relationship that we had, and it's an invitation for us women to shed the guilt that we carry throughout generations," Spampinato told On The Red Carpet.

"I was inspired to shoot it in Sicily because that's where I grew up. That's where I'm from," she said.

Spampinato also explained that shooting on film gave the piece a certain "texture" and was something she "really wanted to do."

Screenwriter, Meghann Plunkett notes, "I think it's important just to get this story out there for young girls and for women in general. I think it's a great short form media to kind of show the diversity of storytelling that may not make it to the big screen and to show that these stories, even more subtle or understated, have value."

"I connected very deeply with Stefania's story. So, it's very personal and it's really an homage to all women out there, to the dreamers out there that want to be here and sacrifice a lot," said producer, Isabella Mastrodicasa.