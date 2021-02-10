150 scholarships available for students pursuing STEM degrees at HBCUs

Future of STEM Scholars Initiative announced an investment of $7.2 million to provide the scholarships and connect the scholars to internships, leadership development and mentoring opportunities.
The American Chemistry Council (ACC), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), The Chemours Company and HBCU Week Foundation have recently announced the first collaborative equity, diversity and inclusion initiative.
"I am proud of this partnership between the HBCU Week Foundation, AIChE, the American Chemistry Council, and Chemours," said Ashley Christopher, Founder and CEO of the HBCU Week Foundation. "It is through partnerships like these, that Black and brown children nationwide can actualize their full potential at HBCUs while minimizing the burden of student debt."
HBCU Week Foundation will serve as scholarship administrator for the initiative, driving engagement with educational institutions and students alike.
Click here to apply. The deadline is March 1.
