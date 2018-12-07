A man is dead after a family dispute inside an apartment and now an 11-year old is being questioned by police.The 11-year-old boy is in police custody after they say he kicked his stepdad in the stomach and killed him, but there's more to the story.It happened Thursday night in this apartment building on Heath Avenue in the Bailey Houses in the Kingsbridge section.Police say the boy got into a dispute with his parents, and during that fight the boy kicked the stepdad in the stomach, 51-year-old George Szkred.But police say Szkred is a cancer patient and was in poor health.EMS responded and found him unresponsive on the couch.The 11-year-old boy isn't expected to face any charges, but he is in custody for questioning.----------