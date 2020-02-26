Chad Daybell, stepdad of missing Idaho kids, speaks out before visiting wife Lori Vallow in jail

HONOLULU -- Chad Daybell, the husband of the woman arrested over the disappearance of her two Idaho children, was recorded responding to an ABC News reporter's questions about the kids' whereabouts."Are the kids OK?" Correspondent Marcus Moore asked Daybell Monday before a visit to the Hawaii jail where his wife, Lori Vallow, is being held on a $5 million bail."I just can't comment, man. I just can't comment," he responded.Then, Moore asked if Daybell had a message to anyone who's concerned about the missing kids, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who hadn't been seen since September."Just grateful for any support. We just have to wait for the legal process to work," he said.Vallow was arrested last week on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho, where police "strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee's lives are in danger." She has been charged with two felony counts of child abandonment.Police have said Lori Vallow and her new husband Daybell have lied about the children's whereabouts and even about their existence, with Chad Daybell allegedly telling one person that Lori Vallow had no kids, and Lori Vallow allegedly telling another person that her daughter had died more than a year earlier.Vallow's lawyer will be asking the judge to lower the $5 million bail at a scheduled court hearing Wednesday.Bail for the equivalent felonies in Hawaii usually range from $2,000 to $20,000, Vallow's attorney, Craig De Costa said in a court motion seeking a reduction in bail. She isn't a flight risk and had offered to turn herself in to authorities before her arrest on Thursday, the motion said.The tangled case includes investigations into three deaths. Vallow's estranged husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed in Phoenix last July by her brother, Alex Cox. Then Cox, who claimed the shooting was in self-defense, died of unknown causes in December.Vallow moved her family to Idaho in late August. In October, Chad Daybell's wife, Tammy Daybell, died of what her obituary said was natural causes. When Daybell married Vallow roughly two weeks after Tammy's death, law enforcement became suspicious and had her remains exhumed.Test results on Daybell's remains and toxicology results for Cox have not yet been released.Vallow reportedly believes she is "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020," according to divorce documents Charles Vallow filed before his death.Daybell has written several apocalyptic novels based loosely on theology of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Both he and Vallow were involved in a group that promotes preparing for the biblical end times.Meanwhile, a court document alleges Vallow's niece, Melani Boudreaux, knows where Joshua and Tylee are but has refused to cooperate with police.In the document, filed as part of an ongoing custody battle, her ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux also alleges she was involved in "a cult where numerous members, adults and children alike, have been killed off like flies."