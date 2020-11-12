Desperate search underway in NYC for missing non-verbal 14-year-old with autism

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A desperate search is underway in Manhattan for a missing teenager with autism who is non-verbal.
Police say 14-year-old Stephon Hudson was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday walking northbound on Central Park West near 100th Street on the Upper West Side.
He was wearing a gray jacket, blue shirt, black sweatpants with white lettering on the right leg, and black and white sneakers.
Hudson was also wearing a green backpack.
He is approximately 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
