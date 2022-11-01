Brooklyn Nets fire Head Coach Steve Nash amid disappointing start, Kyrie Irving controversy

BROOKLYN -- Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.

The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.

Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.

The biggest - again - was created by Irving, who posted a link to an anti-Semitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Nash led the Nets to the playoffs in both full seasons, his first as an NBA coach.

