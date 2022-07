Overlooked defendant in Central Park Five case will have conviction overturned

EMBED >More News Videos A bishop in Brooklyn was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a church service.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It turns out the Central Park Five was really the Central Park Six and Monday an overlooked defendant will have his conviction overturned in a Manhattan courtroom.Five teens of color were convicted of the 1989 rape of a white woman based on false confessions.Their convictions were overturned when the real attacker was identified in 2002 and the defendants shared a $41 million settlement But Steven Lopez was not part of that settlement.He was 15-years-old at the time of his arrest and agreed to plead guilty to a robbery charge to avoid getting caught up in the rape trial.Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has prioritized a post-conviction justice unit, announced he would seek to have Lopez's conviction vacated during an afternoon court appearance.----------