Overlooked defendant in Central Park Five case will have conviction overturned

Five teens of color were convicted of the 1989 rape of a white woman based on false confessions.
Their convictions were overturned when the real attacker was identified in 2002 and the defendants shared a $41 million settlement.
But Steven Lopez was not part of that settlement.
He was 15-years-old at the time of his arrest and agreed to plead guilty to a robbery charge to avoid getting caught up in the rape trial.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has prioritized a post-conviction justice unit, announced he would seek to have Lopez's conviction vacated during an afternoon court appearance.
