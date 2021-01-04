Stimulus check problems: What to do if IRS 'Get My Payment' portal shows error, address changed in 2020

According to the IRS, those who filed 2019 tax returns and provided direct deposit information should automatically receive the payments in their bank accounts starting Dec. 29. Those who successfully registered for the first payment on IRS.gov should also get automatic payments. But that may not be the case for everyone.
Here's what you need to know about stimulus check problems as Monday, Jan. 4, marks the official payment date:
What does "Payment Status Not Available" mean?
The Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov is designed to show the statuses of the first and second stimulus payments.
Yet some people who received their first round of checks via direct deposit are getting a status that reads "Payment Status Not Available."
"We are unable to provide the status of your payment right now because we don't have enough information yet (we're working on this), or you're not eligible for a payment," the message reads.
The website's FAQ page, however, is unclear whether this status is temporary or indicates that the IRS is unable to issue a second stimulus payment. The IRS appears to be making updates to its guidance.
Those who are eligible and do not get a second COVID-19 relief check may be able to claim it when they file their 2020 taxes this year. Technically, the second stimulus check is an advanced payment of this tax credit.
Taxpayers will see unclaimed stimulus funds referred to as the Recovery Rebate Credit on Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR of their taxes. Individuals and married couples filing jointly can also claim the Recovery Rebate Credit if they did not receive the full amount of the first stimulus payment.
Click here for more information on the Recovery Rebate Credit.
Calculator not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
What happens to people who changed bank accounts between the first and second round of payments?
According to the IRS website, the agency is only using data already in its systems.
Payment information cannot be changed, so these people will need to claim the payment as a Recovery Rebate Credit on their taxes.
What about address changes for those who received checks in the mail?
If you have not filed your 2019 tax return, enter your new address on your return when you file. The IRS also has forms that will notify it of an address change. Click here for more information.
Other issues with second stimulus payments
For those with more problems and issues with the second round of stimulus payments, the IRS is currently working on updating its guidance. This means the agency may have clearer solutions to individuals' problems in the coming days.