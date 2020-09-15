California police officer praised for the way he helped a non-verbal child with autism

In a post on Facebook, the police department said "#ItsWhatWeDo" when detailing the thoughtful action an officer took to help a child with special needs.
Police say a community member called authorities when a child who appeared "scared and confused" was spotted alone.
According to SPD, a bike officer located the child and identified him through a bus pass.
That's when the officer learned the child had non-verbal autism. In order to communicate, the officer reportedly gave the child a pencil and paper to write on.
It was through this gesture that police say the officer was able to locate a family member and reunite the child safely.
RELATED: Driver caught with DIY hand-drawn license plate