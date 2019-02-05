Stolen car slams into parked vehicles after high-speed chase in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports on the police chase of a stolen car that resulted in a car crash in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities say a stolen car being chased by police crashed into parked vehicles on a street in Brooklyn Tuesday.

At about 12:30 p.m., police received a report of a white car stolen in the 72nd Precinct.

The vehicle took police on a high-speed chase through several precincts.

The driver lost control at the intersection of Pacific Street and Henry Street in Cobble Hill, and struck six or seven parked cars.

A passenger in the stolen vehicle was taken into custody but the driver fled on foot, police said. There are no reports of injuries.

Pacific Street is closed in the area as the search continues for the driver.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashpolice chaseaccidentCobble HillBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
9 patients being evaluated after construction incident
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Man smashes lingerie store window, destroys Obama mannequin
Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union
Dad of NJ teen allegedly killed by classmate testifies at trial
Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in Orange County drug bust
New York Archdiocese to close 7 schools
Show More
Push to ID those buried at hidden African-American cemetery on LI
NFL player arraigned on charges of punching NYPD sergeant
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Officer pinned between cars released from hospital
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
More News