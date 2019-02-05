Authorities say a stolen car being chased by police crashed into parked vehicles on a street in Brooklyn Tuesday.At about 12:30 p.m., police received a report of a white car stolen in the 72nd Precinct.The vehicle took police on a high-speed chase through several precincts.The driver lost control at the intersection of Pacific Street and Henry Street in Cobble Hill, and struck six or seven parked cars.A passenger in the stolen vehicle was taken into custody but the driver fled on foot, police said. There are no reports of injuries.Pacific Street is closed in the area as the search continues for the driver.----------