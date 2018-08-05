Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City

A stolen car with a baby inside crashed into a van in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man is under arrest after a stolen car with a baby inside crashed in Jersey City.

The incident began Saturday afternoon when a woman left her baby in the car and asked a man she knew to watch the car for a moment.

He then got into the vehicle and drove off.

The woman called police, who set out in pursuit. The pursuit was called off when police were notified a baby was in the car.

The driver eventually crashied into a van on Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue. The man tried to run away but was arrested and faces charges of theft and kidnapping with more charges pending.

The baby was not injured.

