Stolen car with young kids inside crashes into Brooklyn tree

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A stolen car with children inside crashed into a tree in Brooklyn.The two brothers, ages 5 and 9 were taken for a wild ride around 7 p.m. Friday. In their family sedan. Police say the vehicle was stolen near Liberty Ave and 92nd Street in Ozone Park.The car was seen speeding before it crashed into a parked vehicle. With police still hot on its trail, the car then smashed into a tree on Norwood Avenue with the two young boys inside.A path of debris littered the street, including a broken street sign.The suspect was arrested without incident.The two boys were checked out by EMS, and are okay. They are now both back with their parents.How the suspect got into the car is still being investigated.----------