Stolen hearse with body inside found after police chase in Southern California, deputies say

PASADENA, California -- A stolen hearse with a body inside was found after it crashed during a pursuit on a Southern California freeway Thursday morning.

A pursuit began around 7:35 a.m. after someone called police reporting they saw the stolen vehicle. The chase ended about 15 minutes later, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The vehicle could be seen damaged on the 110 Freeway after the pursuit.

Police said a body and casket were found inside the vehicle after the pursuit ended.

EMBED More News Videos

The search continued Thursday for a mortuary's Lincoln Navigator with a woman's body in the back that was stolen from a church in Pasadena, sheriff's deputies say.



Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies began searching for the hearse after it was stolen from outside St. Anthony's Church in Pasadena just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.



St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church was holding a prayer service called a Trisagion Wednesday evening, often held the night before a funeral in the Greek Orthodox tradition. A funeral was scheduled for the morning.

Officials, however, said the woman's body that was stolen was not associated with the service, but was in a mortuary vehicle that happened to be stopping by the church at the same time. The mortuary attendant was bringing a body inside the church, while another was in the vehicle that was left parked outside.

Police said a suspect is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachurchfuneralu.s. & worldstolen cardead body
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker killed in New Jersey trench collapse
7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of Brooklyn school dies
Child with autism denied communion at church in NJ
Man slashed in face in Times Square
NYC teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
20 sickened after pepper spray incident at Ramapo High
Billy Idol wants drivers to stop idling in NYC
Show More
AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping
78 in isolation; Final coronavirus test negative in Nassau County
Coronavirus: Officials want more screenings at NYC airports
Police re-release video of gunmen in NJ sneaker store cold case
Mayor fires back at Bloomberg over stop and frisk history
More TOP STORIES News