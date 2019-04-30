Stolen package with handwritten apology returned to New Mexico homeowner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Doorbell video captured a man returning a package to a New Mexico man's porch and running off.
Homeowner Bill Bayes told KOAT that on the box was a handwritten apology.
"I caught my son and his friends with your package, so I punished him as I saw necessary and brought back your stuff," the note said. "Sorry again. Sincerely, an upset father."
Bayes said his initial anger turned to admiration.
"I wanted to nominate him for the father of the year award." Bayes said. "I mean, that's something."
Bayes said he understands why the dad didn't hang around after returning it but said all is forgiven.
"Don't know who he is, but he's a good dad," Bayes said.
